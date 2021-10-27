Pixar’s Lightyear Teaser Trailer Is Here!

Ever wonder what Buzz Lightyear was based on? Well apparently it’s a real person, well in the Pixar Universe and you’re going to see a movie about him now! Pixar’s Lightyear teaser trailer premiered this morning and I can’t wait to see it! To infinity and….



It will be out June 2022 and stars Chris Evans. You don’t even know who else is in it, who directed or wrote it or what the plot is. You know you’re going to see it because it’s Pixar! But if you cared, director and veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane directed Lightyear and Galyn Susman produced the animated film.