Sgt. Scag Premieres Music Video for “Funai Elektric”

Right before Christmas, Sgt. Scag premiered an awesome music video for “Funai Elektric” and it was a love letter to the New Haven, CT music scene in a way. The video was shot this Summer around New Haven and the band pays tribute to CT venues like Toad’s Place, College Street Music Hall, Space Ballroom, Café Nine and others. Plus Fernando Pinto (owner of legendary venues like The Moon and The Tune Inn in New Haven) makes a cameo as well. The music video was shot and edited by band member Mike DiMatteo. The video guest stars Elliott Lonergan as well. Sgt. Scag urges everyone to donate to Save Our Stages!



Steve talked about the music video:

“We had a grandiose band performance scene scheduled to shoot in a creepy basement. Smoke machines, laser lights. A nightmare/dream sequence with my kid running around looking for all of us. We couldn’t shoot that because of social distancing and also we had no budget for any of that stuff. We had to simplify, build a time machine out of stuff we found at the dump and focus in on raising some money for these venues that are barely holding on.”

Donate to the places that make live music memories in New Haven:

Toad’s Place, College Street Music Hall, Space Ballroom, Café Nine, Fernando Pinto Presents, Manic Presents, State House, Cellar on Treadwell = https://www.saveourstages.com/#donate

Pacific Standard Tavern – Venmo: @pacificstandardtavern

Stella Blues – We couldn’t find anything for these guys. Let us know?

Three Sheets – Buy some merch! https://lipgloss-crisis.com/shop/ols/categories/three-sheets-merchandise?fbclid=IwAR1a9ai9oIp8-LqUM_vY3IUIJz066fO0k0WcjPgk8lICiyyTnpNNb3BZbhU&sortOption=descend_by_created_at

Firehouse 12 – http://firehouse12.com/gift-cards/purchase