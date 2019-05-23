Star Trek: Picard Teaser Trailer Gives Us…Not So Much

CBS All Access is adding another Star Trek show to their streaming platform and it will be the continuing adventures of Picard. You know, adventures where he picks grapes and makes wine for 8 episodes. I never saw any of the Star Trek TV shows so not sure what happened with Jean-Luc Picard at the end of the series or the older movies, but guess something happened? Supposedly this takes place 20 years after Star Trek: Nemesis.



It’s great Patrick Stewart is back for more as Picard, ahh the beauty of streaming where they can do limited series and actors aren’t committed to years of a show. It’s great because it will give fans closure on the characters they love, or it will put a sour taste in fans mouths if they fuck it up. I’m sure the show will be good like the other Star Trek show on CBS All Access. I watched an episode and couldn’t really get into it. Maybe if I actually had CBS All Access I’d be more incline to watching it.

Picard will star Patrick Stewart, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Isa Briones. The series will be coming soon…I’m assuming late Summer, early Fall?