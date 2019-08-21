Stick Figure Premieres New Music Video For “Angels Above Me”

Stick Figure’s anticipated new album World on Fire is out on August 30th, which you can pre-order here. The band has premiered a new music video today for the track “Angels Above Me.” Watch it below.



There’s a bunch of pre-order options at the site to check out.

Not sure when Stick Figure will be back in the NY area but on September 14th, will be Westminster, MA for a show with Fortunate Youth and Of Good Nature at Wachusett Brewing Company.