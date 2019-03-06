The Cranberries Premiere Animated Video For “All Over Now”

The heartbreaking end of the Cranberries is near with the death of singer Dolores O’Riordan last year, but I’m at least grateful that the band will have one last album with In The End, coming out April 26th. The song “All Over Now” sounds great, especially Dolores’ vocals and the guitar work by Noel. Looking forward to hearing more in April when the final album comes out. Watch the animated video below.



The music video was done by award winning director Dan Britt. “We thought animation was the way to go,” guitarist Noel Hogan said to Billboard in an interview.

“All Over Now” blends rock, alternative and catchy almost pop-sounding melodies to deliver a classic Cranberries sound that runs through the new album. In The End is not a valediction; it is a celebration, one that stands as a powerful testimony to the life and creative work of Dolores and her brothers in music Noel, Mike and Fergal.

The genesis of In The End began in May 2017 while the band were on tour. By winter of 2017 Noel and Dolores had written and demoed the eleven songs, which would eventually appear on the album. “Dolores was so energized by the prospect of making this record and to getting back out on the road to play the songs live” recalls Noel.

In coming to terms with her tragic passing Noel, Mike and Fergal listened to the songs and, with the support of Dolores’ family, wanted to honour their close friend, and collaborator by completing the record. Speaking about the band’s concerns at the time Noel said, “we knew this had to be one of the, if not the, best Cranberries album that we could possibly do. The worry was that we would destroy the legacy of the band by making an album that wasn’t up to standard. Once we had gone through all the demos that Dolores and I had worked on and decided that we had such a strong album we knew it would be the right thing and the best way that we could honour Dolores.”