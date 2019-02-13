The Interrupters Release Music Video For “Gave You Everything”

The Interrupters premiered a new music video for their track “Gave You Everything,” off their latest album Fight the Good Fight. The music video was directed by Tim Armstrong of, oh come on, you know….



The band will be all over the place soon, so check out the dates below:

2.27 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

3.01 – Trees – Dallas, TX

3.02 – Warehouse Live – Houston, TX

3.03 – Mohawk – Austin, TX

3.04 – Parish – New Orleans, LA

3.07 – Club LA – Destin, FL

3.08 – Revolution – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

3.09 – The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

3.10 – Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

3.12 – The National – Richmond, VA

3.14 – House of Blues – Boston, MA

3.15 – Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ

3.16 – The Fillmore – Silver Springs, MD

3.17 – Irving Plaza – New York City, NY

3.19 – Imperial Bell – Quebec City, QC

3.20 – Club Soda – Montreal, QC

3.22 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

3.23 – London Music Hall – London, ON

3.24 – Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

3.28 – Mr. Smalls – Pittsburgh, PA

3.29 – Deluxe – Indianapolis, IN

3.30 – House of Blues – Chicago, IL

4.01 – Delmar Hall – St. Louis, MO

4.02 – Turner Hall – Milwaulkee, WI

4.03 – Varsity Theater – Minneapolis, MN

4.05 – The Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

4.06 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

4.08 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

4.09 – The Commodore – Vancouver, B.C.

4.10 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

4.12 – The Regency – San Francisco, CA

4.13 – Coachella – Indio, CA

4.14 – The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

4.19 – The Observatory – San Diego, CA

4.20 – Coachella – Indio, CA

5.05 – Welcome to Rockville – Jacksonville, FL

5.12 – Epicenter Festival – Rockingham, NC

5.16 – 5.19 – Hangout Festival – Gulf Shores, AL

5.19 – Sonic Temple Festival – Columbus, OH

5.25 – Slam Dunk Festival North – Leeds, UK

5.26 – Slam Dunk Festival South – Hatfield, UK

6.11 – Limelight – Belfast, UK

6.12 – Academy – Dublin, Ireland

6.14 – 6.16 – Download Festival – Castle Donington, UK

6.16 – Klub B90 – Gdansk, Poland

6.18 – Barba Negra Track – Budapest, Hungary

6.19 – Sherwood Festival – Padua, Italy

6.21 – Hellfest – Clisson, France

6.22 – La Coopérative de Mai – Clermont-Ferrand, France

6.23 – L’aéronef – Lille, France

6.26 – Markthalle – Hamburg, Germany

6.27 – Melkweg Oz – Amsterdam, Netherlands

6.28 – 6.30 – Download Festival Madrid – Madrid, Spain