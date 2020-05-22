The Levellers Premiere New Single “Calling Out”

The Levellers continue to treat their fans with new music before they release their new full-length studio album Peace. Peace will be out August 14th via On The Fiddle Recordings. Their new single is called “Calling Out” and it’s available on Spotify and other streaming platforms.



The band also released a new music video. I love the song and the direction the band is going in. It’s a lot heavier than usual but people with issues with flickering, flashing might not want to watch the video. I was having issues with it myself. But if flashing/flickering isn’t an issue for you, then watch the video below:

Levellers Bassist and artist Jeremy Cunningham talked about the new album:

“The album is about the state of the world and our state of mind.” “It’s the most anxious-sounding record we’ve done in a long time. It’s the way the world is. We’re just reflecting it. It’s an album of now.”

Buy or stream the single here.