The Levellers Release Music Video For “Drug Bust McGee”

The Levellers have a brand new album coming out called We The Collective, which was recorded at Abbey Road Studios and features some new ones and classics re-worked. “Drug Bust McGee” is a new one and sounds good! I particularly like the female guest vocals in it; not sure who it is but she needs to sing on more Levs songs. The band premiered a music video for that yesterday, which you can watch below.



We The Collective will be released on March 9th 2018 on CD, Black & Coloured Vinyl and Picture Disc. Pre-order here.