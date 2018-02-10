The Porkers Premiere First New Song “Make Hey” in 11 years!

The Porkers are back with a brand new song called “Make Hey”, their first new song in 11 years! The Aussie ska band will be releasing a new full-length soon and premiered a music video for “Make Hey” this morning (well for us in the USA).



The song will be available to buy on iTunes and other places on February 12th. It will also be available on a limited edition 7″ vinyl, with a vinyl only B-side ‘Emulsified’ via the Porkers webstore.

They have some shows line up soon too:

Fri Feb 23 – The Wickham Park Hotel, Newcastle.

Sat Feb 24 – Club York, Sydney.

Sat April 7 – New Globe Theatre, Brisbane. Punkfest Birthday bash with The Go Set.

check out the great cover art by Derek Yaniger