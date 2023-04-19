The Prizefighters Release Lyric Video For New Single “Kick The Can”

Image used with permission for review / news purposes

Rocksteady band The Prizefighters have released a lyric video for their single “Kick The Can.” It’s a call-to-arms tune that aims to transform the hopelessness of an out-of-control climate crisis and bureaucratic inaction into a hopeful message of change. The song will be out on Friday April 21st, just in time for Earth Day. It is the lead single from their upcoming album Punch Up on Jump Up Records due out this Summer.



Pre-save on Spotify: https://show.co/z4c2gpX

Purchase the band’s music on Bandcamp.