The Skints Premiere New Music Video For “Learning To Swim”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 7th, 2019
The Skints premiered the new music video for their single “Learning To Swim” and it’s just awesome!
Love Marcia’s vocals but especially love when the 90’s alternative portion of the song kicks in. That part of the music video is really cool too! The band will be releasing a new album at some point this year and I’m sure touring the States in the near future as well. In the meantime, watch this awesome video on repeat.