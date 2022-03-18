The Slackers Premiere Music Video For “Hanging On”

Photo by Jiro Schneider (taken from video)

The Slackers are releasing a new album Don’t Let The Sunlight Fool Ya on Pirate Press Records very soon and have premiered a new music video, this time for the track “Hanging On.” I’m looking forward to hearing the rest of the album, which is their first full-length in 7 years and 15th studio album.



Credits:

“Hanging On”

Written by D. Hillyard, Relaxo Music, BMI

Arrangement by The Slackers

Original photos by Jiro Schneider

Animation of ‘scenes’ by David Hillyard

Edited by Christian Wagner

Tracklisting:

Side A:

1. Windowland

2. Don’t Let The Sunlight Fool Ya

3. Hanging On

4. I Almost Lost You

5. They Are Losing

6. Shameboy

Side B:

7. Statehouse

8. Second Best

9. Nobody’s Listening

10. Way Of A Woman

11. Boogie Nowhere

12. Time Won’t Set You Free