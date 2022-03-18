The Slackers Premiere Music Video For “Hanging On”
Media | Mar 18th, 2022
The Slackers are releasing a new album Don’t Let The Sunlight Fool Ya on Pirate Press Records very soon and have premiered a new music video, this time for the track “Hanging On.” I’m looking forward to hearing the rest of the album, which is their first full-length in 7 years and 15th studio album.
Credits:
“Hanging On”
Written by D. Hillyard, Relaxo Music, BMI
Arrangement by The Slackers
Original photos by Jiro Schneider
Animation of ‘scenes’ by David Hillyard
Edited by Christian Wagner
Tracklisting:
Side A:
1. Windowland
2. Don’t Let The Sunlight Fool Ya
3. Hanging On
4. I Almost Lost You
5. They Are Losing
6. Shameboy
Side B:
7. Statehouse
8. Second Best
9. Nobody’s Listening
10. Way Of A Woman
11. Boogie Nowhere
12. Time Won’t Set You Free