Toots and the Maytals Perform “Funky Kingston” & “Marley” On The Tonight Show

Toots and the Maytals performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. They performed the classic “Funky Kingston.”



The band is playing a ton of shows in the area and around the country so check them out!

Fri, JUL 27

The Stephen Talkhouse

Amagansett, NY

Sun, JUL 29

Newport Folk Fest

Newport, RI

Wed, AUG 01

Higher Ground

South Burlington, VT

Fri, AUG 03

Aura

Portland, ME

Sat, AUG 04

Brooklyn Bowl

Brooklyn, NY

Sun, AUG 05

Hartwood Acres Amphitheatre

Pittsburgh, PA

Mon, AUG 06

Seacrets Jamaica USA

Ocean City, MD

Wed, AUG 08

Thalia Hall

Chicago, IL

Fri, AUG 10

Danforth

Toronto, Canada

Sat, AUG 11

Théâtre Corona

Montréal, Canada

Mon, AUG 13

Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series

Vineyard Haven, MA

Tue, AUG 14

The Chicken Box

Nantucket, MA

Wed, AUG 15

The Chicken Box

Nantucket, MA

Fri, AUG 17

Ocean Mist

Wakefield, RI

Sat, AUG 18

Reggae In The Park

Philadelphia, PA

Sun, AUG 19

DC World Reggae Festival

Washington, DC

Wed, AUG 22

College Street Music Hall

New Haven, CT

Thu, AUG 23

Paramount

Huntington, NY

Fri, AUG 24

LOCKN’

Arrington, VA

Sat, AUG 25

OUTDOORS AT THE PALLADIUM

Worcester, MA