Toots and the Maytals Perform “Funky Kingston” & “Marley” On The Tonight Show
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 26th, 2018
Toots and the Maytals performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. They performed the classic “Funky Kingston.”
The band is playing a ton of shows in the area and around the country so check them out!
Fri, JUL 27
The Stephen Talkhouse
Amagansett, NY
Sun, JUL 29
Newport Folk Fest
Newport, RI
Wed, AUG 01
Higher Ground
South Burlington, VT
Fri, AUG 03
Aura
Portland, ME
Sat, AUG 04
Brooklyn Bowl
Brooklyn, NY
Sun, AUG 05
Hartwood Acres Amphitheatre
Pittsburgh, PA
Mon, AUG 06
Seacrets Jamaica USA
Ocean City, MD
Wed, AUG 08
Thalia Hall
Chicago, IL
Fri, AUG 10
Danforth
Toronto, Canada
Sat, AUG 11
Théâtre Corona
Montréal, Canada
Mon, AUG 13
Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series
Vineyard Haven, MA
Tue, AUG 14
The Chicken Box
Nantucket, MA
Wed, AUG 15
The Chicken Box
Nantucket, MA
Fri, AUG 17
Ocean Mist
Wakefield, RI
Sat, AUG 18
Reggae In The Park
Philadelphia, PA
Sun, AUG 19
DC World Reggae Festival
Washington, DC
Wed, AUG 22
College Street Music Hall
New Haven, CT
Thu, AUG 23
Paramount
Huntington, NY
Fri, AUG 24
LOCKN’
Arrington, VA
Sat, AUG 25
OUTDOORS AT THE PALLADIUM
Worcester, MA