Tyler Jones of Spring Heeled Jack Has Passed Away
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 22nd, 2020
Photo by Bryan Kremkau
Tyler Jones, the trumpet player from Spring Heeled Jack and for a tiny bit, Reel Big Fish, has passed away. Tyler was an original member of SHJ and the last time I saw him perform was at Apple Stomp at Irving Plaza in 2013. Hearts go out to his family, bandmates and friends. Rest easy Tyler!
I first saw the sad news when Asbestos Records posted about it:
Tyler Jones Forever ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kXNntlpTzI
— J.R. (@LessThanJR) March 22, 2020
Here’s a music video tribute to Tyler: