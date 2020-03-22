Tyler Jones of Spring Heeled Jack Has Passed Away

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Tyler Jones, the trumpet player from Spring Heeled Jack and for a tiny bit, Reel Big Fish, has passed away. Tyler was an original member of SHJ and the last time I saw him perform was at Apple Stomp at Irving Plaza in 2013. Hearts go out to his family, bandmates and friends. Rest easy Tyler!



I first saw the sad news when Asbestos Records posted about it:

Here’s a music video tribute to Tyler: