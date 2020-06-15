Sgt. Scag Premieres New Music Video During Supernova Quarantine Sessions

In case you missed all the videos during Supernova Quarantine Sessions, CT ska band Sgt. Scag premiered their quarantine music video for “Murder House” on Saturday night. It was a fun one and worth showcasing it here.



New Haven ska/rockers Sgt. Scag were invited by Coolie Ranx from Pilfers and the Supernova International Ska Festival team to participate in a “Quarantine Edition” of the festival that aired on Saturday June 13th. The problem? Connecticut was still in a pretty heavy quarantine situation and Sgt. Scag had no recent video or live performances to share.

Sgt. Scag knew full well if they tried to flesh out and agree upon a storyline and shooting schedule it would never get done. Sax player and man with a video camera Mike DeMatteo assigned each member of the band a 30-minute slot where he would come by their house and socially distant shoot whatever each member came up with. No discussion, no coordination, no arguments. All each member was told was the song was “Murder House” and the topic was quarantine.

Edited by family friend Danny Motta with some artwork thrown in by bass player and artist Ritchie Zepko, here it is. The band promised the Supernova folks first dibs, but starting now we would love to share it worldwide with your help.

“This is the end result. So if the storyline doesn’t make a lot of sense to you, maybe you just don’t understand art.” – Steve from Sgt. Scag