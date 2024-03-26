Rocking The Docks 2024 Announces Initial Lineup
Music News | Mar 26th, 2024
Delaware concert series Rocking the Docks in Lewes, DE has announced it’s initial lineup for the summer season. Some great artists like Carbon Leaf, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Amy Helm, Cris Jacobs, Amish Outlaws and a bunch of others were announced with more to come! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am.
This year, the series will have shows not only on just Wednesdays but some Thursdays too. The series will be held rain or shine at the Lewes Ferry Grounds next to Grain on the Rocks. Kids are again free 12 and under (just no dogs).
Rocking The Docks will have at least 13 concerts this summer, along with new VIP Perks, a refreshed layout of the grounds, more food options and other surprises.
The Rocking the Docks Lineup So Far:
Wed June 12 – Classic Stones (Rolling Stones Tribute)
Thu June 13 – Cris Jacobs (full band)
Wed June 19 – Carbon leaf
Wed June 26 – Amish Outlaws
Wed July 3 – Tusk (Fleetwood Mac tribute)
Wed July 10 – Amy Helm
Thu July 11 – Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel
Wed July 24 – Yacht Rock Schooner
Thu August 1 – Kelly Bell Band & Lower Case Blues
Wed August 7 – The Dip
Wed August 14 – Keller Williams – Grateful Grass
