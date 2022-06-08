Universal Teases Out Rob Zombie’s The Munsters

Universal Studios / Image taken from trailer

Rob Zombie wrote and directed a remake of the beloved sitcom The Munsters, which it’s supposed to hit theaters this Fall. You don’t get much from this teaser trailer except just from introductions to the actors playing Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips), Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Grandpa (Daniel Roebuck).



It seems like Zombie will be paying homage to the series while adding some his flair. We’ll see how this one turns out. Also starring is Richard Brake, Sylvester McCoy,

Jorge Garcia, Catherine Schell, Cassandra Peterson and Dee Wallace.