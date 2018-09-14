Watch KBong’s Music Video for “Middle Of The Ocean” featuring Stick Figure

KBong releaaed a new music for his track “Middle of the Ocean” featuring Stick Figure. The song is off his new solo album Easy to Love You.



He will be heading out on his first KBong solo tour, starting tonight!

9/14/18 – San Diego, CA

9/15/18 – San Luis Obispo, CA

9/16/18 – Ventura, CA

9/18/18 – Santa Barbara, CA

9/19/18 – Sacramento, CA

9/20/18 – Berkeley, CA

9/21/18 – Fresno, CA

9/22/18 – Santa Cruz, CA

9/23/18 – Crystal Bay, NV

9/25/18 – Salt Lake City, UT

9/27/18 – Denver, CO

9/29/18 – Fort Collins, CO

9/30/18 – Colorado Springs, CO

10/3/18 – Albuquerque, NM

10/4/18 – Scottsdale, AZ

10/5/18 – Long Beach, CA

10/6/18 – San Diego, CA