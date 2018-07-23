Watch Something To Do’s Music Video For “I’ve Made A Huge Mistake”

Something To Do is the latest ska band to release another solid album called Design For Living. They released a music video for the track “I’ve Made A Huge Mistake” and it’s pretty much the band playing in front of a green screen. Basic yet fun; check it out!



The music video was shot by Eddie Poser, directed and edited by Eddie Poser & Chris Holoyda.

According to the band, it’s available on Spotify, Pandora, Bandcamp, YouTube, PornHub, Bear Share, Limewire, etc. I haven’t tested that theory if it’s available on PornHub but crazier things have been posted there…err, so I’ve heard.