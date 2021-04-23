Watch The First Episode of The Prizefighters’ “Take Threes (Live at Future Condo)”

Minnesota rocksteady/ska/reggae group The Prizefighters will be doing 3 mini-episodes called “Take Threes (Live at Future Condo.” The first episode debut today and there will be 2 more to follow. You can watch at YouTube and Facebook…or below.



Each episode will feature a performance of a 3 song set filmed at Future Condo Recording Studio in Minneapolis, MN.

Then on Friday, May 7th (Bandcamp Friday), The Prizefighters will be releasing all of the tracks as a live album, including a new unreleased ska cover of the Trini Lopez tune “What Have I Got Of My Own.”