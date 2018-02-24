Watch The Lyric Video For Protoje’s “Bout Noon”

I loved Protoje’s last album Ancient Future so I’ve been anticipating his follow-up to that. His newest single “Bout Noon” came out yesterday, which you listen to on Spotify and the lyric video premiered on Vibe. You can watch the video below as well.



The new album was produced by Winta James and Lamont “Monty” Savory, “Bout Noon”is confirmed on Protoje’s upcoming fourth studio album to be released by In.Digg.Nation Collective/Overstand Entertainment under license to Mr Bongo & Easy Star Records (US).

The album will arrive this year as the follow-up to Protoje’s critically acclaimed 2015 full-length release Ancient Future, which featured the hit single “Who Knows” ft Chronixx (61 million+ YouTube views, 5 million+ SoundCloud streams, 329k + Shazams, BBC Radio 1 B-list, BBC Radio 1Xtra A-list).

“Bout Noon” features a melodic delivery by Protoje over a beat that blends aggressive drums of a hip-hop influence with a funky rub-a-dub bass line and moody R&B guitars.

“I wrote this song on a flight home after an extensive Summer of touring. I was looking forward to being home, in my house, with my lady and family. I think everybody can relate to missing someone or something. This song can be something you groove to as you make your way back to that,” the Jamaican phenom says.