Watch The Music Video for “Can’t Stop” from The Planet Smashers

The Planet Smashers are releasing a new album called Too Much Information on May 10th via Stomp Records. Their single “Can’t Stop” was made into a frantic music video of them playing the song! Cool stuff – check it out!



Tour Dates

May 2 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo’s Mohawk Place

May 3 – Chicago, IL – Reggies Rock Club w/ Mustard Plug

May 4 – Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot w/ Mustard Plug

May 18 – Montreal, QC – Pouzza Fest: https://pouzzafest.com

May 24 – Calgary, AB – Dickens w/ K-Man & The 45s

May 25 – Edmonton, AB – Station On Jasper w/ K-Man & The 45s

May 26 – Golden, BC – Rockwater K-Man & The 45s

May 27 – Banff, AB – Wild Bills w/ K-Man & The 45s

May 28 – Rossland, BC – Flying Steamshovel w/ K-Man & The 45s

May 30 – Whistler, BC – Dubh Linn Gate w/ K-Man & The 45s

May 31 – Vancouver, BC – Imperial w/ K-Man & The 45s

Jun 1 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom w/ K-Man & The 45s