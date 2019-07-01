Watch The Music Video For Slightly Stoopid’s “One More Night”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 1st, 2019
Slightly Stoopid have released a music video for the track “One More Night” off their latest album Everyday Life, Everyday People. It’s one of my favorite songs from the band, so glad they gave it the music video treatment.
Miles Doughty commented about the video:
I’m excited for the release of the ‘One More Night’ video. This song takes you through the journey and trials of always leaving family and friends behind back at home. Life on the road is not always easy, and this song reflects the thoughts that go through my mind on the open road.
Slightly Stoopid is currently on their “How I Spent My Summer Vacation 2019 Tour” with Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds and HIRIE. After a trip to Germany to play the Summerjam Festival, their US tour will pick back up on July 11 in Bonner, MT.
HOW I SPENT MY SUMMER VACATION 2019 TOUR
JULY
JUL 07 Cologne, Germany – Summerjam Festival
JUL 11 Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
JUL 12 Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden
JUL 13 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater
JUL 14 Redmond, WA – King County’s Marymoor Park
JUL 19 Patchogue, NY – Great South Bay Music Festival
JUL 20 Garrettsville, OH – Nelson Ledges Quarry Park
JUL 21 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
JUL 25 Kansas City, MO – Crossroads KC
JUL 26 Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory
JUL 27 New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheater
JUL 28 Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
AUGUST
AUG 01 Bakersfield, CA – Spectrum Amphitheatre
AUG 02 Avila Beach, CA – Avila Beach Golf Resort
AUG 03 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre
AUG 04 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
AUG 15 Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater
AUG 16 Albuquerque, NM – Villa Hispana
AUG 17 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater
AUG 20 Benicassim, Spain – Rototom Sunsplash
AUG 21 Vienna, Austria – Afrika Festival Vienna
AUG 24 Heber City, UT – Reggae Rise Up
AUG 29 Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair
AUG 31 Placerville, CA – Dry Diggings Festival
DECEMBER
DEC 05 Riviera Maya, Mexico – Closer To The Sun @ Hard Rock
DEC 06 Riviera Maya, Mexico – Closer To The Sun @ Hard Rock
DEC 07 Riviera Maya, Mexico – Closer To The Sun @ Hard Rock
DEC 08 Riviera Maya, Mexico – Closer To The Sun @ Hard Rock
DEC 09 Riviera Maya, Mexico – Closer To The Sun @ Hard Rock