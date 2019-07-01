Watch The Music Video For Slightly Stoopid’s “One More Night”

Slightly Stoopid have released a music video for the track “One More Night” off their latest album Everyday Life, Everyday People. It’s one of my favorite songs from the band, so glad they gave it the music video treatment.



Miles Doughty commented about the video:

I’m excited for the release of the ‘One More Night’ video. This song takes you through the journey and trials of always leaving family and friends behind back at home. Life on the road is not always easy, and this song reflects the thoughts that go through my mind on the open road.

Slightly Stoopid is currently on their “How I Spent My Summer Vacation 2019 Tour” with Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds and HIRIE. After a trip to Germany to play the Summerjam Festival, their US tour will pick back up on July 11 in Bonner, MT.

HOW I SPENT MY SUMMER VACATION 2019 TOUR

JULY

JUL 07 Cologne, Germany – Summerjam Festival

JUL 11 Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

JUL 12 Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden

JUL 13 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

JUL 14 Redmond, WA – King County’s Marymoor Park

JUL 19 Patchogue, NY – Great South Bay Music Festival

JUL 20 Garrettsville, OH – Nelson Ledges Quarry Park

JUL 21 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

JUL 25 Kansas City, MO – Crossroads KC

JUL 26 Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

JUL 27 New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheater

JUL 28 Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

AUGUST

AUG 01 Bakersfield, CA – Spectrum Amphitheatre

AUG 02 Avila Beach, CA – Avila Beach Golf Resort

AUG 03 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

AUG 04 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

AUG 15 Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater

AUG 16 Albuquerque, NM – Villa Hispana

AUG 17 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

AUG 20 Benicassim, Spain – Rototom Sunsplash

AUG 21 Vienna, Austria – Afrika Festival Vienna

AUG 24 Heber City, UT – Reggae Rise Up

AUG 29 Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair

AUG 31 Placerville, CA – Dry Diggings Festival

DECEMBER

DEC 05 Riviera Maya, Mexico – Closer To The Sun @ Hard Rock

DEC 06 Riviera Maya, Mexico – Closer To The Sun @ Hard Rock

DEC 07 Riviera Maya, Mexico – Closer To The Sun @ Hard Rock

DEC 08 Riviera Maya, Mexico – Closer To The Sun @ Hard Rock

DEC 09 Riviera Maya, Mexico – Closer To The Sun @ Hard Rock