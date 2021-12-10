Watch The New The Rumjacks Music Video For “Bloodsoaked in Chorus”

The Rumjacks released one of the best albums of 2021 with Hestia, and they have a new EP coming out soon called Brass for Gold. The second single they released is called “Bloodsoaked in Chorus” and it’s a fun ska influenced tune for all the Celtic rudies out there! The video was directed and edited by their new singer Mike Rivkees.



Bassist Johnny McKelvey had this to say about the new EP:

“After the amazing response we had from Hestia’s release, we knew we had to back it up, do it justice and show we aren’t messing around with any of this.”

Mike also commented about the new EP as well:

“Brass for Gold is as much as an EP can possibly offer and still be called an EP. In true Rumjacker fashion, these songs represent a variety of different stories. The topics range from lovesick nostalgia, to misfortunate war heroes, and a few lighthearted drinking songs for good measure.” “While some EP’s tend to be quite experimental, Brass for Gold represents a solid continuation of the newly reformed Rumjacks. Once again stating (almost literally in some of the lyrics) we are passionate and dedicated songwriters.”

TRACKLIST:

01 Bounding Main

02 Bloodsoaked in Chorus

03 One for the Road

04 Kicking Soles

05 On A Somber Saturday

06 Across The Water

07 Blinding Flashes

08 Falling Back

The Rumjacks are looking forward to their upcoming stint as one of two support acts on Dropkick Murphys’ 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Tour of the U.S. The trek kicks off on February 21 and runs through March 20th. Tickets for all shows are on sale now at www.DropkickMurphys.com.

Feb. 21 – Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Feb. 22 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory

Feb. 24 – Cleveland, Ohio @ TempleLive Cleveland

Feb. 25 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Feb. 27 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

March 1 – Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 2 – Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center (On sale TBD)

March 3 – New Orleans, La. @ Civic Theatre

March 4 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

March 6 – Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues

March 7 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

March 8 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

March 10 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

March 11 – Wilmington, N.C. @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

March 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Shamrockfest at RFK Festival Grounds

March 14 – Albany, N.Y. @ Albany Capitol Center

March 15 – Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

March 17 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

March 18 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

March 19 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

March 20 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

* The Bombpops on all shows except March 12 and 20.

* The Rumjacks on all shows except March 12.

* Jim Lindberg and The Rumjacks open March 20.