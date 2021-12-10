Watch The New The Rumjacks Music Video For “Bloodsoaked in Chorus”
Media | Dec 10th, 2021
The Rumjacks released one of the best albums of 2021 with Hestia, and they have a new EP coming out soon called Brass for Gold. The second single they released is called “Bloodsoaked in Chorus” and it’s a fun ska influenced tune for all the Celtic rudies out there! The video was directed and edited by their new singer Mike Rivkees.
Bassist Johnny McKelvey had this to say about the new EP:
“After the amazing response we had from Hestia’s release, we knew we had to back it up, do it justice and show we aren’t messing around with any of this.”
Mike also commented about the new EP as well:
“Brass for Gold is as much as an EP can possibly offer and still be called an EP. In true Rumjacker fashion, these songs represent a variety of different stories. The topics range from lovesick nostalgia, to misfortunate war heroes, and a few lighthearted drinking songs for good measure.”
“While some EP’s tend to be quite experimental, Brass for Gold represents a solid continuation of the newly reformed Rumjacks. Once again stating (almost literally in some of the lyrics) we are passionate and dedicated songwriters.”
TRACKLIST:
01 Bounding Main
02 Bloodsoaked in Chorus
03 One for the Road
04 Kicking Soles
05 On A Somber Saturday
06 Across The Water
07 Blinding Flashes
08 Falling Back
The Rumjacks are looking forward to their upcoming stint as one of two support acts on Dropkick Murphys’ 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Tour of the U.S. The trek kicks off on February 21 and runs through March 20th. Tickets for all shows are on sale now at www.DropkickMurphys.com.
Feb. 21 – Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena
Feb. 22 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory
Feb. 24 – Cleveland, Ohio @ TempleLive Cleveland
Feb. 25 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
Feb. 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ Radius
Feb. 27 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
March 1 – Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
March 2 – Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center (On sale TBD)
March 3 – New Orleans, La. @ Civic Theatre
March 4 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
March 6 – Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues
March 7 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
March 8 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution
March 10 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
March 11 – Wilmington, N.C. @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
March 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Shamrockfest at RFK Festival Grounds
March 14 – Albany, N.Y. @ Albany Capitol Center
March 15 – Portland, Maine @ State Theatre
March 17 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues
March 18 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues
March 19 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues
March 20 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
* The Bombpops on all shows except March 12 and 20.
* The Rumjacks on all shows except March 12.
* Jim Lindberg and The Rumjacks open March 20.