Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s Space Force Starring Steve Carell

When the trailer for Avenue 5 came out, I thought it had potential to be funny and I lasted 2 episodes. Now the trailer for Netflix’s Space Force looks hysterical! I was laughing out loud at a lot of moments in this trailer and can’t wait to see the rest. Hopefully it’s not the only parts that are funny. The show has an impressive cast too, and now I feel like listening to the Beach Boys.



The basic plot is “A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military’s newest agency — Space Force — ready for lift-off.”

The series debuts on Netflix on May 29th.

The series was created Greg Daniels and Steve Carell. It stars Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, Alex Sparrow, Don Lake, Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, Jessica St. Clair and Lisa Kudrow