We Are The Union Cover Norma Tanega & Horny Toad In Ska Vampire Mashup

What We Do In The Shadows theme song is done by the late Norma Tanega and it’s a song called “You’re Dead.” It’s an old folksy tune but has been popularized by What We Do In The Shadows. It was only a matter of time before some ska band covered it, and it’s perfect timing too, considering Halloween is next week!



We Are The Union cover that and then a quick rendition of Horny Toad’s “Vampire Ska.” Horny Toad also did that song “Shiver” that got some MTV airtime back in the 90s as well. The music video features former Reel Big Fish member Scott Klopfenstein and Reed Wolcott, Brandon Benson, Ricky Weber, Jeremy Hunter, Brent Friedman, Rae Mystic. Watch the fun video below:

Buy We Are The Union merch at https://watu.bigcartel.com/