Sega Genesis Mini Has Been Announced
Game News | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 2nd, 2019
Sega Genesis is jumping on the mini bandwagon (again) and will be releasing a Sega Genesis Mini console in the Fall. It’s currently on pre-order, and for 80 bucks…you can get Sonic the Hedgehog and whatever games were on Sega Genesis. I owned a Sega Genesis and can’t remember any games besides the crappy Altered Beast and Sonic. They have announced only 10 games so far and those two are at least going to be on the mini.
Having 40 games seems like it might be worth the 80 buck price, since the other mini consoles only had 20-30 games.
The games confirmed so far:
Altered Beast
Castlevania: Bloodlines
Comix Zone
Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
Ecco the Dolphin
Gunstar Heroes
Shining Force
Sonic The Hedgehog
Space Harrier II
ToeJam & Earl
SEGA Genesis Mini is ready to plug and play right out of the box. The package will include:
Genesis Mini Console
2 Wired Control Pads
USB Power Adapter
Power Cable
HDMI Cable
You can pre-order the console at Amazon, Gamestop and others. Go to Sega Genesis Mini for more links.