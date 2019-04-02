Sega Genesis Mini Has Been Announced

Sega Genesis is jumping on the mini bandwagon (again) and will be releasing a Sega Genesis Mini console in the Fall. It’s currently on pre-order, and for 80 bucks…you can get Sonic the Hedgehog and whatever games were on Sega Genesis. I owned a Sega Genesis and can’t remember any games besides the crappy Altered Beast and Sonic. They have announced only 10 games so far and those two are at least going to be on the mini.



Having 40 games seems like it might be worth the 80 buck price, since the other mini consoles only had 20-30 games.

The games confirmed so far:

Altered Beast

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Comix Zone

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Gunstar Heroes

Shining Force

Sonic The Hedgehog

Space Harrier II

ToeJam & Earl

SEGA Genesis Mini is ready to plug and play right out of the box. The package will include:

Genesis Mini Console

2 Wired Control Pads

USB Power Adapter

Power Cable

HDMI Cable

You can pre-order the console at Amazon, Gamestop and others. Go to Sega Genesis Mini for more links.