Purchase Select Tom Cruise Movies on Vudu & Get $5 Off Fandango Ticket to See “Top Gun: Maverick”

Fandango and Vudu are doing a special deal if you buy a select Tom Cruise movie, you can get 5 dollars off your Top Gun: Maverick ticket on Fandango. The new movie looks great with the amazing stuff they had to do for it, so might be worth doing this if you plan on seeing the movie in the theater Memorial Day weekend.



Vudu is now hosting a special movie ticket offer towards seeing Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” on the big screen. Beginning today, participants can receive a $5.00 promo code towards a Fandango movie ticket for “Top Gun: Maverick” with the purchase of participating titles on Vudu.

This deal runs from May 10 to May 30, and participating titles include previous Tom Cruise classics, like the original “Top Gun,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Mission: Impossible II,” “Mission: Impossible III,” “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and more.

For a full list of participating Cruise titles and more information on the deal, click HERE.