Rest In Peace Burt Reynolds

Legendary actor Burt Reynolds has passed away at the age of 82. He’s most known for being in Deliverance, Smokey and the Bandit, Cannonball Run movies, Boogie Nights, The Longest Yard, Striptease, Mystery, Alaska, All Dogs Go to Heaven and lots of other things. The thing I always remembered about him, besides that mustache, was his laugh. Just watch the end credits bloopers for Cannonball Run and you’ll have that laugh stuck in your head. He will be missed greatly!



The Hollywood Reporter:

The ex-jock from Florida starred in ‘Deliverance’ and ‘Boogie Nights’ but preferred making such populist, fun fare as ‘Smokey and the Bandit,’ ‘The Cannonball Run’ and ‘Starting Over.’

Burt Reynolds, the charismatic star of such films as Deliverance, The Longest Yard and Smokey and the Bandit who set out to have as much fun as possible on and off the screen — and wildly succeeded — has died. He was 82.

Reynolds, who received an Oscar nomination when he portrayed porn director Jack Horner in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights (1997) and was the No. 1 box-office attraction for a five-year stretch starting in the late 1970s, died Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida, his manager, Erik Kritzer, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Always with a wink, Reynolds shined in many action films (often doing his own stunts) and in such romantic comedies as Starting Over (1979) opposite Jill Clayburgh and Candice Bergen; The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) with Dolly Parton; Best Friends (1982) with Goldie Hawn; and, quite aptly, The Man Who Loved Women (1983) with Julie Andrews.