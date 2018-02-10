Rest In Peace Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson
Movie News | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 10th, 2018
Another sad day in the film music community as Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson has passed away at the age of 48. Clearly, he died way too early and this news is tragic because Jóhannsson had some different and unique scores like The Theory of Everything, Prisoners, Arrival and Sicario. He has been nominated for Academy Awards and has won Golden Globes for his work with The Theory of Everything and Sicario. He recently just released a new score for the movie The Mercy, by James Marsh. His score for Mary Magdalene movie is still set to be released as well. He also has released a bunch of non-film music as well but I’m not familiar with that stuff unfortunately.
Just judging his work from a few movies that he has done, he already composed some excellent scores and no doubt he would have went even further than that. This is heartbreaking news because he was so young. Hearts go out to his family and friends.
From Variety:
Jóhann Jóhannsson, the Oscar-nominated composer of such films as “Arrival,” “Sicario” and “The Theory of Everything,” was found dead on Friday in his Berlin apartment, his manager said. He was 48.
Tim Husom, his Los Angeles manager, said that Berlin authorities are investigating and that an autopsy would be performed. Cause of death, thus far, is unknown.
The acclaimed, Icelandic-born composer often blended electronics with conventional orchestra. He received Oscar, BAFTA and Grammy nominations for his 2014 score for “The Theory of Everything” and won the Golden Globe for that score. He received a second Oscar nomination for 2015’s “Sicario” and Golden Globe, BAFTA and Grammy nominations for his music for “Arrival” in 2016.