Rest In Peace Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson

Photo by Jónatan Grétarsson

Another sad day in the film music community as Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson has passed away at the age of 48. Clearly, he died way too early and this news is tragic because Jóhannsson had some different and unique scores like The Theory of Everything, Prisoners, Arrival and Sicario. He has been nominated for Academy Awards and has won Golden Globes for his work with The Theory of Everything and Sicario. He recently just released a new score for the movie The Mercy, by James Marsh. His score for Mary Magdalene movie is still set to be released as well. He also has released a bunch of non-film music as well but I’m not familiar with that stuff unfortunately.



Just judging his work from a few movies that he has done, he already composed some excellent scores and no doubt he would have went even further than that. This is heartbreaking news because he was so young. Hearts go out to his family and friends.

