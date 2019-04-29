Rest In Peace John Singleton
Movie News | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 29th, 2019
This morning there were reports that director John Singleton had died, but then the story was retracted since he was still on life support. Sadly, John Singleton has passed away after his family made the painful decision to take him off life support. Singleton suffered a stroke 2 weeks ago and died from the results of that.
He was 51 and another celebrity that has gone too soon. His direction for some movies were outstanding, and he was known for directing Boyz n the Hood, Higher Learning, Poetic Justice, Shaft, and Four Brothers. I always liked his version of Shaft and Four Brothers, and brought a realistic violence to his action scenes. Higher Learning was a rough movie to watch but I found myself watching it a lot when it was on cable. I haven’t seen Poetic Justice or some other movies he has directed but have to check them in his honor soon.
From the Hollywood Reporter:
John Singleton, the pioneering writer-director of Boyz N the Hood who traveled a short distance but sure came a long way as he blazed a trail from South Central to Hollywood, died Monday, his family announced. He was 51.
“John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends,” they said in a statement. “We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai [Medical Center] for their expert care and kindness, and we again want to thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time.”