Rest In Peace John Singleton

This morning there were reports that director John Singleton had died, but then the story was retracted since he was still on life support. Sadly, John Singleton has passed away after his family made the painful decision to take him off life support. Singleton suffered a stroke 2 weeks ago and died from the results of that.



He was 51 and another celebrity that has gone too soon. His direction for some movies were outstanding, and he was known for directing Boyz n the Hood, Higher Learning, Poetic Justice, Shaft, and Four Brothers. I always liked his version of Shaft and Four Brothers, and brought a realistic violence to his action scenes. Higher Learning was a rough movie to watch but I found myself watching it a lot when it was on cable. I haven’t seen Poetic Justice or some other movies he has directed but have to check them in his honor soon.

From the Hollywood Reporter: