Alice Cooper Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Alice Cooper will make his long-awaited return to the road on a headline tour this September and October. The tour kicks off September 17 in Atlantic City and runs through October 23 in Atlanta. Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will appear as special guest on all shows September 18 through October 22. All confirmed dates are below.



Alice commented about touring with Ace:

“We’ve always had fun touring together and it should be a heavy rock show with Ace and a great way to get everyone back to live concerts again. It should be a great night of virtuoso guitars!”

Ace also talked about the tour:

“I’ve known Alice for over 30 years. We’re good friends, and we’ve toured together numerous times and always had a blast. Our musical roots are very similar, and the combination of our two bands make for a great event that nobody is gonna want to miss. Being off the road for more than a year because of the pandemic has been tough on everyone in the music industry, and I’m really looking forward to seeing all of the fans happy, healthy, and ready to rock.”

Pre-sale tickets are available Tuesday, May 18 at 10am local time. Venue and radio pre-sales are set for Wednesday, May 19 at 10am local time. The general on-sale is set for Friday, May 21 at 10am local time. Get tickets at Alice Cooper’s site.

ALICE COOPER ON TOUR WITH ACE FREHLEY:

9/17 — Atlantic City, NJ — Ovation Hall at Oceans Resort Casino (Without Ace Frehley)

9/18 — Gilford, NH — Bank of NH Pavilion*

9/19 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater*

9/21— Boston, MA — Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

9/22 — Farmingville, NY — Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre at Bald Hill*

9/24 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

9/25 — Detroit, MI — DTE Energy Music Theatre*

9/27 — Youngstown, OH — Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater*

9/28 — Huber Heights, OH — Rose Music Center*

9/29 — Indianapolis, IN — Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*

10/1 — Milwaukee, WI — BMO Harris Pavilion*

10/2 — St Louis, MO — Saint Louis Music Park*

10/3 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheatre*

10/5 — Pikeville, KY — Appalachian Wireless Arena

10/6 — Raleigh, NC — The Red Hat Amphitheater*

10/7 — Charlotte, NC — Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*

10/9 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place*

10/10 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

10/11 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

10/13 — Montgomery, AL — Montgomery Performing Arts Center

10/14 — Birmingham, AL — BJCC Concert Hall

10/18 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre

10/19 — Austin, TX — HEB Center

10/20 — Ft. Worth, TX — Will Rogers Auditorium

10/22 — Tupelo, MS — Bancorp South Arena

10/23 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival (Without Ace Frehley)

*Produced by Live Nation