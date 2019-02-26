Bad Religion Announce New Album ‘Age Of Unreason’

Photo by Alice Baxley

Bad Religion released a few singles last year so hearing that they are releasing a new album isn’t surprising. The band will be releasing Age Of Unreason on May 3rd on Epitaph Records (of course). With all the crap happening in this country, the music of Bad Religion is needed more than ever! Can’t wait to hear the new tunes. Age Of Unreason is Bad Religion’s 17th studio album and was co-produced by Carlos de la Garza.



Co-songwriter and guitarist Brett Gurewitz talked about the new album:

“The band has always stood for enlightenment values, Today, these values of truth, freedom, equality, tolerance, and science are in real danger. This record is our response.”

Co-songwriter and lead singer Greg Graffin also commented:

“Throughout history, walls have been used to keep the barbarians out, but it seems to me the truly barbaric aspect of a civilization is the chaos that comes from within.” “When I saw all these headlines about how terrible our world had become, I started doing a lot of reading. I read about the French revolution, the American Revolution, the Civil War, and I started to recognize that this is a pattern of history and something we should never venture into. There are ample warnings against it. Every school child should know this but it’s hard to get people to read about these things. Maybe this album can help. Because right now, with social media, we are just playing a version of kill the guy with the ball.”

You can listen to “Chaos From Within” below:



Age Of Unreason Track Listing: