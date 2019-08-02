Ballyhoo! Announces Late Nights Fall Tour

Ballyhoo! has announced Late Nights Fall ‘tour for October. The Maryland band will be heading out on the road with Artikal Sound System and Fayuca! The tour will be stopping at Stanhope House in Stanhope, NJ on October 17th.



Tickets are on sale now!

Tour Dates:

Oct 1 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room Lounge

Oct 2 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room

Oct 4 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall

Oct 5 – Fort Collins, CO – Hodi’s Half Note

Oct 6 – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

Oct 8 – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill

Oct 10 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue & 7th St Entry

Oct 11 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

Oct 12 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Brewery

Oct 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live

Oct 15 – Columbus, OH – Woodlands Tavern

Oct 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse Stage & Grill

Oct 17 – Stanhope, NJ – The Stanhope House

Oct 19 – Virginia Beach, VA – New Realm Brewing – VA