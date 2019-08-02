Ballyhoo! Announces Late Nights Fall Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 2nd, 2019
Ballyhoo! has announced Late Nights Fall ‘tour for October. The Maryland band will be heading out on the road with Artikal Sound System and Fayuca! The tour will be stopping at Stanhope House in Stanhope, NJ on October 17th.
Tickets are on sale now!
Tour Dates:
Oct 1 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room Lounge
Oct 2 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room
Oct 4 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall
Oct 5 – Fort Collins, CO – Hodi’s Half Note
Oct 6 – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep
Oct 8 – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill
Oct 10 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue & 7th St Entry
Oct 11 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
Oct 12 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Brewery
Oct 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live
Oct 15 – Columbus, OH – Woodlands Tavern
Oct 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse Stage & Grill
Oct 17 – Stanhope, NJ – The Stanhope House
Oct 19 – Virginia Beach, VA – New Realm Brewing – VA