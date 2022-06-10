Benefit Show For Betty Cisneros of Go Betty Go Happening On July 3rd

Image provided by PR

Betty Cisneros of Go Betty Go is battling cancer and the LA punk scene is gathering to lend their support for Betty on July 3rd with a benefit show. A GoFundMe was also setup as well, to tackle the stupid amount of doctor bills since health insurance is soooo wonderful in this country. The benefit show will be happening at the Paramount on July 3rd in LA and will feature Go Betty Go, The Dollyrots, Adam Bones, Johnny Madcap and The Distractions, with an acoustic set by Linh Le & Jennie Cotterill from Bad Cop / Bad Cop, MC/Hosts HazyChaos with special guest Emily Valentine.



Guitarist Betty Cisneros made her debut into the Los Angeles music scene in 2000 when she and her bandmates in Go Betty Go were all attending high school in Glendale, CA. The punk quartet swiftly ascended from local shows to a national reputation via reams of critical acclaim and non-stop gigging which included two lengthy Warped tours, frequent cross-country tours, and an attention getting invasion of South by Southwest. Indie label SideOneDummy quickly signed the band, they released their debut album Worst Enemy in 2004 and have been making waves ever since. Go Betty Go’s music is driven by Cisneros’ big, roaring guitar, singer Nicolette Vilar’s soulful, siren call, the momentous urgency of Michelle Rangel’s bass, and Aixa Vilar’s tumultuous drumming.

“This is tough news to have to share with everyone as it feels surreal. Betty has received the gut-wrenching news that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She has no other option but to fight like hell. Betty along with all of us in the band and everyone else who loves her, sees no other road, except the one to recovery. Those of you who know Betty, know she’s strong, resilient, and is determined to become cancer-free! If love alone could cure cancer, Betty would be all cured now,” shares the members of Go Betty Go.

On July 3 Los Angeles venue The Paramount will be hosting a special all-ages Benefit Show For Betty starting at 3:00 pm and featuring Go Betty Go with Two Tens guitarist Adam Bones filling in for Cisneros. The show will also include special guests The Dollyrots, Johnny Madcap and The Distractions, with an acoustic set by Linh Le & Jennie Cotterill from Bad Cop / Bad Cop, MC/Hosts HazyChaos with special guest Emily Valentine. Tickets can be purchased here with 100% of the proceeds going to Betty’s needs and medical expenses: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fight-betty-fight-a-betty-benefit-show-tickets-355685192987

The Benefit Show For Betty will also be available via Livestream, keep an eye on https://www.instagram.com/gobettygoofficial and https://www.facebook.com/GoBettyGoOfficial for more details.

The Dollyrots commented about Betty:

“To say Betty’s part of our band family would be a huge understatement; we came up in the same scene in LA beginning almost 20 years ago. She’s “Tia Betty” to our kids and also one of the most badass guitarists and songwriters out there. We’re here to support her in any way we can, knowing she’s one of the strongest women we know and will show cancer who’s boss”

A Go Fund Me has also been set up to help Betty through her fight: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-betty-battle-her-cancer-away

Adam Bones commented as well:

“When they asked me to be Betty’s understudy for an upcoming show in case she couldn’t play, I was surprised. I was also flattered that they’d thought of me. It was fun and a bit of a challenge to learn the songs. I’ve seen them play live many times over the years and listened to their recordings a bunch, so I felt familiar with the songs. But listening to them with a focused ear made me realize on a whole new level how sophisticated they are and how talented the band is. Some of Betty’s parts were particularly tricky to learn. It gave me a whole new appreciation for them as songwriters, musicians, and a band. I always love hanging with the GBG ladies. It’s nonstop laughs, fun, and positive energy. We’ve been friends for years and have shared the stage many times. So, getting to play music with them has been truly wonderful, but I wish it were under different circumstances. In the end, I’m just honored to be able to be a part of helping the band help Betty while she gets better”