Black Map Sign to Minus Head Records And Releasing New Album Spring 2021

Photo by Phoenix Kanada.

San Francisco based band Black Map that features members of Dredg (Mark Engles), Trophy Fire (Ben Flanagan) and Far (Chris Robyn), have re-signed to Bay Area label Minus Head Records. They plan on releasing a new album in Spring 2021. I’d like Ben to release a new Trophy Fire album too but I guess Black Map is going strong so…



Ben Flanagan commented about the re-signing:

Minus Head was where everything started. They took early interest in us and it made a world of difference for our confidence as a band going forward. Re-signing with them feels like coming full circle and returning home.

Minus Head Records founder also commented about the band:

It’s an honor to be working with Black Map again. They are exactly what we are looking for in a band, so it just feels right to be onboard for another chapter in their legacy.

Black Map formed in 2013, releasing a pair of full-length albums: In Droves (2017) and …And We Explode (2014) as well as two EPs: Trace The Path (2018) and Driver ( 2014). Alternative Press compared the band’s early EP to “Antenna-era Cave In” and “pure Quicksand-esque Gold,” while Metal Injection called out the trio’s “interesting composition techniques,” calling Black Map’s music “compelling” and “powerful.” Engles, Flanagan and Robyn have spent the last several years touring internationally, both as an opener (Chevelle, Bush, Circa Survive), performing on a variety of festivals (“Louder than Life,” “Rise Above Fest,” “Carolina Rebellion,” “Aftershock”), and headlining hundreds of their own dates.

Some older tunes from Black Map: