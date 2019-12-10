Brian Fallon Announces New Album ‘Local Honey’
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Dec 10th, 2019
The Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon has released his new single “You Have Stolen My Heart,” available today at all digital music retailers and streaming services. The new single will be on his 3rd solo album, Local Honey, the follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2nd solo album Sleepwalkers. The new album will be out via his own label Lesser Known Records and Thirty Tigers on Friday, March 27th. The album is available for pre-order today and comes with a download of “You Have Stolen My Heart.”
Brian commented about the new single:
‘You Have Stolen My Heart’ is my most direct attempt at a love song. I wanted a song that wasn’t aware of what it was or wasn’t, it was just true. The rhythm has an almost calypso feel inside of an Americana song.
Tracklisting:
When You’re Ready
21 Days
Vincent
I Don’t Mind (If I’m With You)
Lonely For You Only
Horses
Hard Feelings
You Have Stolen My Heart
Brian will be taking his live band, The Howling Weather on a world tour in 2020. North American dates begin March 12th at Wilmington, DE’s The Queen and then continue through early April. April 1st he’ll be at Town Hall in NYC. A wide-ranging European run follows, including stops in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Additional tour dates to be announced in the new year.
BRIAN FALLON AND THE HOWLING WEATHER WORLD TOUR 2020
MARCH
12 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen
13 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
14 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
15 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
17 – Tampa, FL – Ritz Ybor
18 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
21 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater
22 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater
24 – Atlanta, GA – Big Sky Buckhead
25 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom
27 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre
28 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
29 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre
APRIL
1 – New York, NY – Town Hall
3 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts
4 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall
5 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
24 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega
25 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand
26 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik
27 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt
28 – Hamburg, DE – Docks
29 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp
30 – Nurnberg, DE – Löwensaal
MAY
1 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria
2 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle
3 – Vienna, AT – Arena
5 – Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia
7 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo
8 – Madrid, ES – Sala But
9 – Navarre, ES – Estaciones Sonoras
11 – Paris, FR – O’Sullivans, Backstage by the Mill
12 – Stuttgart, DE – LKA Longhorn
13 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg
15 – Norwich, UK – The Waterfront
16 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
17 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
18 – Glasgow, UK – Galvanizers
20 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
21 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
22 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
23 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire