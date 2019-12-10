Brian Fallon Announces New Album ‘Local Honey’

The Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon has released his new single “You Have Stolen My Heart,” available today at all digital music retailers and streaming services. The new single will be on his 3rd solo album, Local Honey, the follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2nd solo album Sleepwalkers. The new album will be out via his own label Lesser Known Records and Thirty Tigers on Friday, March 27th. The album is available for pre-order today and comes with a download of “You Have Stolen My Heart.”



Brian commented about the new single:

‘You Have Stolen My Heart’ is my most direct attempt at a love song. I wanted a song that wasn’t aware of what it was or wasn’t, it was just true. The rhythm has an almost calypso feel inside of an Americana song.

Tracklisting:

When You’re Ready

21 Days

Vincent

I Don’t Mind (If I’m With You)

Lonely For You Only

Horses

Hard Feelings

You Have Stolen My Heart

Brian will be taking his live band, The Howling Weather on a world tour in 2020. North American dates begin March 12th at Wilmington, DE’s The Queen and then continue through early April. April 1st he’ll be at Town Hall in NYC. A wide-ranging European run follows, including stops in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Additional tour dates to be announced in the new year.

BRIAN FALLON AND THE HOWLING WEATHER WORLD TOUR 2020

MARCH

12 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

13 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

14 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

15 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

17 – Tampa, FL – Ritz Ybor

18 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

21 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

22 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater

24 – Atlanta, GA – Big Sky Buckhead

25 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

27 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre

28 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

29 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre

APRIL

1 – New York, NY – Town Hall

3 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts

4 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

5 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

24 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega

25 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand

26 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

27 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt

28 – Hamburg, DE – Docks

29 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp

30 – Nurnberg, DE – Löwensaal

MAY

1 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

2 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle

3 – Vienna, AT – Arena

5 – Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia

7 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo

8 – Madrid, ES – Sala But

9 – Navarre, ES – Estaciones Sonoras

11 – Paris, FR – O’Sullivans, Backstage by the Mill

12 – Stuttgart, DE – LKA Longhorn

13 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg

15 – Norwich, UK – The Waterfront

16 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

17 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

18 – Glasgow, UK – Galvanizers

20 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

21 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

22 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

23 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire