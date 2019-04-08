Cave In Announce New Album ‘Final Transmission’

Massachusetts band Cave In announced a new album Final Transmission‘ featuring the last recordings with Caleb Scofield, who passed away last year. The album comes out June 7th on Hydra Head records. This should be very interesting to hear!



Cave In posted:

‪New album “Final Transmission” featuring the last recordings of Caleb Scofield with the band will be released on LP/CD + all major streaming services by Hydra Head Industries on June 7th 2019

‪Half the album’s proceeds will go to the Scofield family – it’s an honor to present this work with their blessing. ‬

‪Now streaming: “All Illusion” – Caleb’s one lyrical contribution to the album. ‬

Mixed by Andrew Schneider

Mastered by James Plotkin

Artwork + design by Aaron Turner