Check Out HONK NYC This Friday, October 18th, in Jersey City Featuring Vinny Nobile!

Vinny Nobile, the t-bone master from Bim Skala Bim, Pilfers, Cenzo will be guest leading Demolition Brass Band at Friday night’s HONK NYC JC performance at Headroom!



For those that don’t know what HONK NYC is:

HONK NYC! brings the tradition of global street band music & spectacle to audiences everywhere — in parks, at clubs, in schools, and especially out in the streets. An artist-run organization that is working to provide programming year-round (there’s an accompanying Kickstarter launching later this week), HONK and its annual HONK NYC! festival is one of those types of organizations and events, in my opinion, that makes NYC New York City. There are many NYC-based bands and several from out of state (and all-girl group from Brazil). People love seeing the marching bands, and it’s a fun event!

The Show Info:

Friday, October 18 at 7:00pm

HONK NYC! at Headroom Bar & Social, NJ

150 Bay Street in Jersey City

$10 advance, $12 at door

featuring Fanfarra Feminina Sagrada Profana

Seed & Feed Marching Abominable

Demolition Brass Band, guest led by Vinny Nobile

More info here.