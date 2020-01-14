Cheerleader’s Second Album ‘Almost Forever’ Out February 7th
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 14th, 2020
Philly indie band Cheerlander’s debut album is one I keep listening to a lot today. I’m happy they are finally releasing a new album, which is called Almost Forever and will be out February 7th.
The album contains 11 tracks and the band plans on releasing more news regarding tour dates, singles and music videos in the next few weeks.
Almost Forever tracklisting:
1. Flight Tonight
2. Domestica
3. Everyone’s Wearing Skin
4. Non-Stop
5. Chimera
6. Back On Board
7. Bang, Bang
8. Things We Regret
9. Providence
10. Who Knows When
11. All That’s Left
You can pre-order the album on their website.
The only shows that are announced so far are shows next week in Brooklyn and in Philly:
January 23rd
Cheerleader w/ Lover, Colatura
Zone One at Elsewhere
New York, NY
8pm
January 244th
Cheerleader / Commonwealth Choir
Boot & Saddle
Philadelphia, PA
7:30 PM