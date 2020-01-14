Cheerleader’s Second Album ‘Almost Forever’ Out February 7th

Philly indie band Cheerlander’s debut album is one I keep listening to a lot today. I’m happy they are finally releasing a new album, which is called Almost Forever and will be out February 7th.



The album contains 11 tracks and the band plans on releasing more news regarding tour dates, singles and music videos in the next few weeks.

Almost Forever tracklisting:

1. Flight Tonight

2. Domestica

3. Everyone’s Wearing Skin

4. Non-Stop

5. Chimera

6. Back On Board

7. Bang, Bang

8. Things We Regret

9. Providence

10. Who Knows When

11. All That’s Left

You can pre-order the album on their website.

The only shows that are announced so far are shows next week in Brooklyn and in Philly:

January 23rd

Cheerleader w/ Lover, Colatura

Zone One at Elsewhere

New York, NY

8pm

January 244th

Cheerleader / Commonwealth Choir

Boot & Saddle

Philadelphia, PA

7:30 PM