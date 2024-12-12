Chuck Ragan Announces Love and Lore Tour

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Punk troubadour and fly-fisherman extraordinaire Chuck Ragan finally returns to the road for a long-awaited East Coast run of dates in 2025. The tour will kick off March 18th in Richmond, VA but Chuck and company will play shows in Boston, NYC, Montreal, Chicago, and more, concluding on April 6th in Columbus, OH. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10:00am.



Cory Branan will support from March 18 – April 1 and then Nate Bergman (April 2 – April 6).

Chuck Ragan commented about the tour:

“I’m extremely pleased to share this new music and record Love and Lore with the world. This collection of songs to me dives deep into reflection, solitude and companionship through the highs and lows of day to day simple living.”

Mar 18 Richmond, VA Richmond Music Hall

Mar 19 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

Mar 20 Boston, MA City Winery

Mar 21 Albany, NY Empire Underground

Mar 22 Garwood, NJ Crossroads

Mar 22 Philadelphia, PA City Winery

Mar 23 New York, NY City Winery

Mar 25 Montreal, QC Les Foufounes Electriques

Mar 26 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

Mar 27 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

Mar 28 Chicago, IL City Winery

Mar 29 St Louis, MO City Winery

Mar 30 Nashville, TN City Winery

Apr 1 Knoxville, TN Open Chord

Apr 2 Atlanta, GA City Winery

Apr 3 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle

Apr 4 Huntington, WV The Loud

Apr 5 Pittsburgh, PA Crafthouse Stage & Grill

Apr 6 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar