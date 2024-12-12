Chuck Ragan Announces Love and Lore Tour
Music News | Dec 12th, 2024
Punk troubadour and fly-fisherman extraordinaire Chuck Ragan finally returns to the road for a long-awaited East Coast run of dates in 2025. The tour will kick off March 18th in Richmond, VA but Chuck and company will play shows in Boston, NYC, Montreal, Chicago, and more, concluding on April 6th in Columbus, OH. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10:00am.
Cory Branan will support from March 18 – April 1 and then Nate Bergman (April 2 – April 6).
Chuck Ragan commented about the tour:
“I’m extremely pleased to share this new music and record Love and Lore with the world. This collection of songs to me dives deep into reflection, solitude and companionship through the highs and lows of day to day simple living.”
Mar 18 Richmond, VA Richmond Music Hall
Mar 19 Baltimore, MD Ottobar
Mar 20 Boston, MA City Winery
Mar 21 Albany, NY Empire Underground
Mar 22 Garwood, NJ Crossroads
Mar 22 Philadelphia, PA City Winery
Mar 23 New York, NY City Winery
Mar 25 Montreal, QC Les Foufounes Electriques
Mar 26 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground
Mar 27 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
Mar 28 Chicago, IL City Winery
Mar 29 St Louis, MO City Winery
Mar 30 Nashville, TN City Winery
Apr 1 Knoxville, TN Open Chord
Apr 2 Atlanta, GA City Winery
Apr 3 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle
Apr 4 Huntington, WV The Loud
Apr 5 Pittsburgh, PA Crafthouse Stage & Grill
Apr 6 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar