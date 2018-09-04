ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 19 (Twangy Tunes)
Podcasts | By Bryan Kremkau on Sep 4th, 2018
This week’s episode (Episode 19) is “Twangy Tunes.” Country, alt-country, Americana and folk, singer/songwriter type of music that I like. Maybe it’s something you’re into or not, if not come back next week for something different. Lots of great bands and musicians in this episode so give it shot!
Playlist:
- Hank Williams – Move It On Over
- Johnny Cash – Ring Of Fire
- The White Buffalo – The Pilot
- Steve Earle – Nowhere Road
- Chuck Ragan – Nomad By Fate
- Larry and His Flask – Hobo’s Lament
- Jello Biafra and Mojo Nixon – Where Are We Gonna Work (When The Trees Are Gone)
- New London Fire – Other Side Of Town
- Old Man Markley – For Better For Worse
- Mike Ness – Ballad of a Lonely Man
- Carbon Leaf – Tombstone vs Ashes
- The Alternate Routes – Toe The Line
- Trapper Schoepp & The Shades – Cold Deck
- Stephen Kellogg And The Sixers – Shady Esperanto And The Young Hearts
- Nick 13 – Nighttime Sky
- Nick Gill – By The Way
- Justin Townes Earle – Walk Out
- William Elliott Whitmore – Old Devils
- Kenny Rogers – The Gambler
- Old Crow Medicine Show – Wagon Wheel
- The Men they Couldn’t Hang – Never Born To Follow
- John Denver – Thank God I’m A Country Boy
- Jerry Reed – Eastbound and Down
- The Handsome Family – Weightless Again
- Glen Campbell – Rhinestone Cowboy
- She & Him – Change is Hard
- Legendary Shack Shakers – Agony Wagon
- The Devil Make Three – Do Wrong Right
- The Paperboys – California
- Band of Horses – Older
- The Silent Comedy – Bartholomew
- Wanda Jackson – Funnel of Love
- Christian Lopez – Will I See You Again
- Tim Barry – Dog Bumped
- Willie Nelson – On The Road Again
- Dewey Cox – Beautiful Ride