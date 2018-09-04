ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 19 (Twangy Tunes)

This week’s episode (Episode 19) is “Twangy Tunes.” Country, alt-country, Americana and folk, singer/songwriter type of music that I like. Maybe it’s something you’re into or not, if not come back next week for something different. Lots of great bands and musicians in this episode so give it shot!

Playlist:

  1. Hank Williams – Move It On Over
  2. Johnny Cash –  Ring Of Fire
  3. The White Buffalo – The Pilot
  4. Steve Earle – Nowhere Road
  5. Chuck Ragan – Nomad By Fate
  6. Larry and His Flask – Hobo’s Lament
  7. Jello Biafra and Mojo Nixon – Where Are We Gonna Work (When The Trees Are Gone)
  8. New London Fire – Other Side Of Town
  9. Old Man Markley – For Better For Worse
  10. Mike Ness – Ballad of a Lonely Man
  11. Carbon Leaf – Tombstone vs Ashes
  12. The Alternate Routes – Toe The Line
  13. Trapper Schoepp & The Shades – Cold Deck
  14. Stephen Kellogg And The Sixers – Shady Esperanto And The Young Hearts
  15. Nick 13 – Nighttime Sky
  16. Nick Gill – By The Way
  17. Justin Townes Earle – Walk Out
  18. William Elliott Whitmore – Old Devils
  19. Kenny Rogers – The Gambler
  20. Old Crow Medicine Show – Wagon Wheel
  21. The Men they Couldn’t Hang – Never Born To Follow
  22. John Denver – Thank God I’m A Country Boy
  23. Jerry Reed – Eastbound and Down
  24. The Handsome Family – Weightless Again
  25. Glen Campbell – Rhinestone Cowboy
  26. She & Him – Change is Hard
  27. Legendary Shack Shakers – Agony Wagon
  28. The Devil Make Three – Do Wrong Right
  29. The Paperboys – California
  30. Band of Horses – Older
  31. The Silent Comedy – Bartholomew
  32. Wanda Jackson – Funnel of Love
  33. Christian Lopez – Will I See You Again
  34. Tim Barry – Dog Bumped
  35. Willie Nelson – On The Road Again
  36. Dewey Cox – Beautiful Ride

