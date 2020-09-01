William Elliott Whitmore Releasing New Album “I’m With You” on October 16

Photo by Chris Casella

William Elliott Whitmore will release his eighth full-length album I’m With You on October 16th via Bloodshot Records. This is the follow-up to 2015’s Radium Death which was released on Anti Records. Whitmore seems to have widen his country style, just based on his new single “My Mind Can Be Cruel to Me.” I dig it!



Whitmore said of the single:

The song “My Mind is Cruel to Me” is about perception. Our memories and thoughts can be torturous at times. Mark Twain called it the “devil’s race track”, when a line of thought and worry goes around and around in a circle inside our brains. Is the mind a separate entity from the body? At what point does it feel as though our brains are actually betraying us? Human beings are a complicated animal, and with that comes complicated emotions, fears, and habits. This video is meant to show that. Are the other band members real or not? It’s hard to remember, but I swear they were breathing and talking when we filmed it. The bass player, my friend Wolfina, kept messing up takes. I’m pretty sure I’m recalling that correctly. The guitar player, Patsy Decline, was trying to mimic the pedal steel part on her semi-hollow body electric. She did a great job I thought, really captured the spirit. I’ll never forget the time we had, it’s good to be around friends.

I’m With You track listing:

1. Put It to Use

2. Solar Flare

3. My Mind Can Be Cruel to Me

4. MK Ultra Blues

5. History

6. Everything We Need

7. Save Ourselves

8. I’m Here

9. Black Iowa Dirt