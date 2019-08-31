ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (August 2019)

It’s time for a New Music playlist, this time it’s for August 2019. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles & music from The Stereophonics, NOFX, Stick Figure, Walker Roaders, Menzingers, Face to Face, New Model Army, Eastern Standard Time, Simmertones, Killswitch Engage, Jesse Malin, Ryan Bingham and loads more. Something for everybody! You can listen to the playlist below or directly at Spotify. Have a listen and check out all the music that has come out in August and previous months.



Playlist:

1. Stereophonics – Fly Like An Eagle

2. Johnny Marr – The Bright Parade

3. Liam Gallagher – One of Us

4. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – This Is The Place

5. Keane – Love Too Much

6. The Celtic Social Club – Sunshine

7. New Model Army – End of Days

8. Subhumans – Thought Is Free

9. Snuff – Hey Boff!

10. NOFX – Fish in a Gun Barrel

11. The Menzingers – America (You’re Freaking Me Out)

12. Western Settings – Break

13. Mean Jeans – Stuck in a Head

14. Face To Face – Bent but Not Broken – Live

15. Boomshot – Blood Run

16. Eastern Standard Time – Lovely in Mad

17. The Scorchers – The River

18. Somewhat Suitable – Sorry

19. Stick Figure – All for You

20. Ballyhoo! – Dark Sunglasses

21. Dirty Heads – Fear & Love

22. Morgan Heritage – The World Is Yours

23. Iya Terra – Burn For You

24. Kash’d Out – Good at Gettin’ By

25. Mykal Rose – Grudgefull Enemies

26. The Dualers – Too Much

27. Shiloh Clarke, Neville Staple, etc. – Freedom Will Reign

28. The Beat, Ranking Roger – A Good Day For Sunshine

29. The Simmertones – Travelling Man

30. Winston Francis, Tarrus Riley, Freddie McGregor, Luciano – I’m an Israelite

31. Good Riddance – Wish You Well

32. Off With Their Heads – Tear Me Apart

33. Anti-Flag – That’s Youth (Live)

34. Strung Out – Hammer Down

35. Killswitch Engage, Howard Jones – The Signal Fire

36. All Out War – Despised Regime

37. Sworn Enemy – Justify

38. Sacred Reich – Divide & Conquer

39. Rehasher – Eat the One Percent

40. Kill Lincoln – Giving a Shit

41. Joystick! – Retcon

42. Thirsty Guys – Weekend at Bernie’s

43. TJ O’Neill, Stick Figure, KBong, Johnny Cosmic – A Pirate Looks at 40

44. Fortunate Youth – Run to After

45. Conkarah, Shaggy – Banana (feat. Shaggy)

46. Zennith, Jesse Royal – I Like It

47. Bedouin Soundclash – Salt Water

48. The Cranberries – Illusion

49. The Riptide Movement – Something Special

50. Kaiser Chiefs – The Only Ones

51. The Walker Roaders – Seo Yun

52. Tiger Army – Last Ride

53. The Sensibles – Skankin’ Zombies

54. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – Deja Voodoo

55. King Kong 4 – All Those Wasted Days

56. Bad Manners – Special Brew (Live)

57. Tiki Brawlers – Everybody

58. The Topshots – Street Level

59. The Replacements – Achin’ To Be – Bearsville Version

60. Jesse Malin – Chemical Heart

61. The Devil Makes Three – Wheels

62. Ryan Bingham – The Weary Kind