ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (August 2019)
Featured, Playlists | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 31st, 2019
It’s time for a New Music playlist, this time it’s for August 2019. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles & music from The Stereophonics, NOFX, Stick Figure, Walker Roaders, Menzingers, Face to Face, New Model Army, Eastern Standard Time, Simmertones, Killswitch Engage, Jesse Malin, Ryan Bingham and loads more. Something for everybody! You can listen to the playlist below or directly at Spotify. Have a listen and check out all the music that has come out in August and previous months.
Playlist:
1. Stereophonics – Fly Like An Eagle
2. Johnny Marr – The Bright Parade
3. Liam Gallagher – One of Us
4. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – This Is The Place
5. Keane – Love Too Much
6. The Celtic Social Club – Sunshine
7. New Model Army – End of Days
8. Subhumans – Thought Is Free
9. Snuff – Hey Boff!
10. NOFX – Fish in a Gun Barrel
11. The Menzingers – America (You’re Freaking Me Out)
12. Western Settings – Break
13. Mean Jeans – Stuck in a Head
14. Face To Face – Bent but Not Broken – Live
15. Boomshot – Blood Run
16. Eastern Standard Time – Lovely in Mad
17. The Scorchers – The River
18. Somewhat Suitable – Sorry
19. Stick Figure – All for You
20. Ballyhoo! – Dark Sunglasses
21. Dirty Heads – Fear & Love
22. Morgan Heritage – The World Is Yours
23. Iya Terra – Burn For You
24. Kash’d Out – Good at Gettin’ By
25. Mykal Rose – Grudgefull Enemies
26. The Dualers – Too Much
27. Shiloh Clarke, Neville Staple, etc. – Freedom Will Reign
28. The Beat, Ranking Roger – A Good Day For Sunshine
29. The Simmertones – Travelling Man
30. Winston Francis, Tarrus Riley, Freddie McGregor, Luciano – I’m an Israelite
31. Good Riddance – Wish You Well
32. Off With Their Heads – Tear Me Apart
33. Anti-Flag – That’s Youth (Live)
34. Strung Out – Hammer Down
35. Killswitch Engage, Howard Jones – The Signal Fire
36. All Out War – Despised Regime
37. Sworn Enemy – Justify
38. Sacred Reich – Divide & Conquer
39. Rehasher – Eat the One Percent
40. Kill Lincoln – Giving a Shit
41. Joystick! – Retcon
42. Thirsty Guys – Weekend at Bernie’s
43. TJ O’Neill, Stick Figure, KBong, Johnny Cosmic – A Pirate Looks at 40
44. Fortunate Youth – Run to After
45. Conkarah, Shaggy – Banana (feat. Shaggy)
46. Zennith, Jesse Royal – I Like It
47. Bedouin Soundclash – Salt Water
48. The Cranberries – Illusion
49. The Riptide Movement – Something Special
50. Kaiser Chiefs – The Only Ones
51. The Walker Roaders – Seo Yun
52. Tiger Army – Last Ride
53. The Sensibles – Skankin’ Zombies
54. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – Deja Voodoo
55. King Kong 4 – All Those Wasted Days
56. Bad Manners – Special Brew (Live)
57. Tiki Brawlers – Everybody
58. The Topshots – Street Level
59. The Replacements – Achin’ To Be – Bearsville Version
60. Jesse Malin – Chemical Heart
61. The Devil Makes Three – Wheels
62. Ryan Bingham – The Weary Kind