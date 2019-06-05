Chuck Ragan Bringing Back Revival For A Night

I just mentioned that it would be nice if Chuck Ragan brought back his Revival Tour, and it’s back…for a night at least. Dan Andriano and Dave Hause will be joining Ragan for “An Evening of Revival” on Sunday, July 7th at Solana Beach, CA at Belly Up.



Chuck Ragan commented about the Revival tour:

“Revival or, at least as we know it, has always been an inspiring way to play and hear music, It’s where you’ll see songwriters joining forces and collaborating more than anywhere else. It simply brings all people together.”

Proceeds gathered from An Evening of Revival will be donated to Cast Hope, the 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization benefiting the youth of California and Western Nevada through free fly fishing programs.

Chuck also talked about the fly fishing program:

“Both Dan and Dave have been supporters of Cast Hope, they believe in the cause and they believe in the kids, and we’re more than willing to donate our time and talents for it… not to mention their dear friends that I’ve enjoyed sharing the stage with for years.”

Chuck has been on a sort of hiatus here and there as he spends his day being a Dad and fly fishing, but he has done some things with Hot Water Music, who just released a new EP recently. He also mentions: