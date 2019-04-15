City Winery Opening New Location on Pier 57

Although it stinks that City Winery will be moving from it’s original locations down on Varick St (Thanks Disney), they will be moving into a bigger space and on the Pier on Pier 57. Google will also be there too, and it will be around West 15th St so it might take a few minutes to get to by subway, at least the popular venue is still in Manhattan. The new location is targeted for a January 2020 opening so at least it will be a smooth transition from venue to venue.



From the City Winery press release:

City Winery Founder and CEO, Michael Dorf, is pleased to announce that they are moving locations. After 10 incredible years at 155 Varick Street, City Winery has just signed a 25-year lease with RXR/Young Woo for a 32,000-sq. ft. space at Pier 57 in Hudson River Park. This site will be anchored by Google LLC, which will occupy a majority of the art deco former, Marine and Aviation Pier. The Pier is listed on the National and State Register of Historic Places and occupies a highly visible location in the park at West 15th Street, near Chelsea Market, the Meatpacking District, the High Line and the recently opened Whitney Museum.

“We are excited and honored to have found a home in Hudson River Park and to be amongst so many architecturally significant buildings in this area. Pier 57 is going to be an amazing adaptive reuse with its own market, Google, and an 80,000-sq. ft. rooftop public park. We are so happy to be part of this unique

space and instantly felt a connection to it, as it includes plans for a public marketplace as well. To bring our winemaking, food, and music to this market complex feels like a karmic honor,” says Michael Dorf.

“City Winery is loved both in the community and across the city by New Yorkers who know there’s nowhere better to see a concert while enjoying locally produced food and wine.” said Madelyn Wils, President and CEO of Hudson River Park Trust. “As part of a larger marketplace, City Winery will add to the public amenities and cultural opportunities available at Pier 57. indoor public space provided by Google, and our new rooftop park.”

City Winery’s new flagship location in NYC will feature two performance venues; a seated 400-seat concert hall, a smaller 150-capacity loft space, a fully functioning winery and a 100-seat capacity restaurant and tasting room. It will be open to the public 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Dorf opened his

first City Winery location in Manhattan back in 2008, and it quickly became a household name for its unique ability to operate as a successful urban winery, concert venue space, and restaurant. The company has expanded over the years, now with 10 locations across the country. With this new NYC location, we

expect to see the ultimate culmination of the combined culinary and cultural experience City Winery is known for.

Scott Rechler, CEO and Chairman of RXR Realty, said this of the deal: “RXR and Young Woo are thrilled to be welcoming City Winery, a true New York institution, to Pier 57. City Winery’s combination of maker, food and beverage and cultural spaces will not only advance