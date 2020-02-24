Clannad Announce “In A Lifetime The Farewell Tour” For North America
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 24th, 2020
Irish folk group Clannad will be making one last stop to North America and have announced the “In A Lifetime The Farewell Tour.” The group will be playing 2 nights at Gramercy Theatre in NYC on September 21st and 22nd. Tickets go on sale at 12pm, this Friday 28th.
Since I never saw Clannad and have been listening to their music since they did the music for Robin of Sherwood in the 80s, I’m going to make an effort to see them live.
North American Tour Dates:
SEP 03
Palace Of Fine Arts Theatre
Thursday, 6:00PM
San Francisco, CA
SEP 04
Palace Theater
Friday, 7:00PM
Los Angeles, CA
SEP 06
The Magnolia – by Live Nation
Sunday, 6:00PM
El Cajon, CA
SEP 09
Folly Theater
Wednesday, 7:00PM
Kansas City, MO
SEP 10
The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries
Thursday, 7:00PM
St. Louis, MO
SEP 12
The Fillmore – Minneapolis
Saturday, 7:00PM
Minneapolis, MN
SEP 13
Pabst Theater
Sunday, 7:00PM
Milwaukee, WI
SEP 15
Irish American Heritage Center
Tuesday, 7:00PM
Chicago, IL
SEP 16
The Fillmore Detroit
Wednesday, 7:00PM
Detroit, MI
SEP 18
Roxian Theatre
Friday, 7:00PM
McKees Rocks, PA
SEP 19
Connor Palace
Saturday, 7:00PM
Cleveland, OH
SEP 21
Gramercy Theatre
Monday, 7:00PM
New York, NY
SEP 22
Gramercy Theatre
Tuesday, 7:00PM
New York, NY
SEP 25
Berklee College of Music
Friday, 7:00PM
Boston, MA
SEP 26
Aura
Saturday, 7:00PM
Portland, ME
SEP 28
Birchmere
Monday, 7:00PM
Alexandria, VA
SEP 29
The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tuesday, 7:00PM
Philadelphia, PA
OCT 15
The Danforth Music Hall
Thursday, 7:00PM
Toronto, Canada
OCT 16
Théâtre Corona
Friday, 7:00PM
Montréal, Canada
OCT 18
Imperial Theatre
Sunday, 7:00PM
Saint John, Canada
OCT 19
Rebecca Cohn Auditorium
Monday, 7:00PM
Halifax, Canada
OCT 20
Confederation Centre of the Arts
Tuesday, 7:00PM
Charlottetown, Canada
OCT 22
High School Theatre
Thursday, 7:00PM
St Johns, Canada