Clannad Announce “In A Lifetime The Farewell Tour” For North America

Irish folk group Clannad will be making one last stop to North America and have announced the “In A Lifetime The Farewell Tour.” The group will be playing 2 nights at Gramercy Theatre in NYC on September 21st and 22nd. Tickets go on sale at 12pm, this Friday 28th.



Since I never saw Clannad and have been listening to their music since they did the music for Robin of Sherwood in the 80s, I’m going to make an effort to see them live.

North American Tour Dates:

SEP 03

Palace Of Fine Arts Theatre

Thursday, 6:00PM

San Francisco, CA

SEP 04

Palace Theater

Friday, 7:00PM

Los Angeles, CA

SEP 06

The Magnolia – by Live Nation

Sunday, 6:00PM

El Cajon, CA

SEP 09

Folly Theater

Wednesday, 7:00PM

Kansas City, MO

SEP 10

The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries

Thursday, 7:00PM

St. Louis, MO

SEP 12

The Fillmore – Minneapolis

Saturday, 7:00PM

Minneapolis, MN

SEP 13

Pabst Theater

Sunday, 7:00PM

Milwaukee, WI

SEP 15

Irish American Heritage Center

Tuesday, 7:00PM

Chicago, IL

SEP 16

The Fillmore Detroit

Wednesday, 7:00PM

Detroit, MI

SEP 18

Roxian Theatre

Friday, 7:00PM

McKees Rocks, PA

SEP 19

Connor Palace

Saturday, 7:00PM

Cleveland, OH

SEP 21

Gramercy Theatre

Monday, 7:00PM

New York, NY

SEP 22

Gramercy Theatre

Tuesday, 7:00PM

New York, NY

SEP 25

Berklee College of Music

Friday, 7:00PM

Boston, MA

SEP 26

Aura

Saturday, 7:00PM

Portland, ME

SEP 28

Birchmere

Monday, 7:00PM

Alexandria, VA

SEP 29

The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tuesday, 7:00PM

Philadelphia, PA

OCT 15

The Danforth Music Hall

Thursday, 7:00PM

Toronto, Canada

OCT 16

Théâtre Corona

Friday, 7:00PM

Montréal, Canada

OCT 18

Imperial Theatre

Sunday, 7:00PM

Saint John, Canada

OCT 19

Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

Monday, 7:00PM

Halifax, Canada

OCT 20

Confederation Centre of the Arts

Tuesday, 7:00PM

Charlottetown, Canada

OCT 22

High School Theatre

Thursday, 7:00PM

St Johns, Canada