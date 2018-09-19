Crash Test Dummies to Reunite For North American Tour

Canadian rock band Crash Test Dummies will reunite for the first time in 17-years to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal sophomore album God Shuffled His Feet. They will perform the album in its entirety as well as other fan favorites including “Superman’s Song” and “The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead.”



The north American tour launches November 23rd at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, MN. The tour will stop at The Concert Hall in New York, NY on December 8th. It will feature the original line-up of Brad Roberts, Ellen Reid, Dan Roberts, and Mitch Dorge. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 21st at noon EST. Fans can get tickets on the official Crash Test Dummies website.

Brad Roberts says:

“After a huge hit in Canada with our folksier debut album, our next effort was dubbed ‘too new a sound’ by our Canadian compatriots. In America however, it managed to pique the interest of a new and frankly much larger group of listeners and soon ‘Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm’ became a bonafide hit south of our border, and eventually all over the world.” “It was a wild ride for us that year. Now we’re celebrating the 25th anniversary reuniting with our original line-up and dusting off our old set lists. It will be the first time we’ve toured with the full band since 2001, and we’re very excited about it.”

Tour Dates:

November 23 Fitzgerald Theater St. Paul, MN

November 24 Old Town School of Folk Chicago, IL

November 25 Crofoot Ballroom Pontiac, MI

November 27 Kent Stage Kent, OH

November 29 Scottish Rite West Collingswood, NJ

November 30 The Hamilton Washington, DC

December 2 Mountain Stage Charleston, WV

December 4 Wilbur Theatre Boston, MA

December 5 Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT

December 7 Narrow Center for the Arts Fall River, MA

December 8 The Concert Hall New York, NY