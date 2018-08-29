Culture Abuse Announce North America and Europe Tour

Photo by Alice Baxley

Culture Abuse released their sophomore album Bay Dream this past June on Epitaph Records and have now announced a huge tour in support of that. Nothing will be playing with them in the US and Gauge Away in the Europe. The closest NY date is Long Island, NY at Amityville Music Hall on October 12th.



Tour Dates:

September 7 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel ^

September 8 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop ^

September 9 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups ^

September 11 Detroit, MI @ The Shelter ^

September 12 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ^

September 13 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry ^

September 14 Kansas City, KS @ Record Bar ^

September 15 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater ^

September 18 San Jose, CA @ The Ritz ^

September 19 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^

September 20 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent ^

September 22 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar ^

September 23 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge ^

October 4 Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub *

October 6 Queens, NY @ Thrasher Death Match *

October 7 Charleston, WV @ Bully Trap *

October 8 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5 *

October 9 Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge *

October 10 Boston, MA @ Hardcore Stadium *

October 11 Baltimore, MD @ Wind Up Space *

October 12 Long Island, NY @ Amityville Music Hall *

October 13 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place *

October 14 Toronto, ON @ Not Dead Fest

October 17 Southampton, UK @ Joiners *

October 18 Birmingham, UK @ Actress & Bishop *

October 19 Nottingham, UK @ Bodega *

October 20 Leeds, UK @ Key Club *

October 21 Brighton, UK @ Hope & Ruin *

October 22 Bristol, UK @ Exchange *

October 23 Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts *

October 24 Manchester, UK @ Star & Garter *

October 25 London, UK @ Boston Music Room *

October 26 Haarlem, NL @ Melkweg Anti Fest

October 27 Hasselt, BE @ Groezrock *

^ w/ Nothing

* w/ Gouge Away