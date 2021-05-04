Descendents Announce New Album ‘9th & Walnut’ For July 23rd

Photo by Ed Colver

Punk band Descendents have announced a new album called 9th & Walnut which features the original lineup (bassist Tony Lombardo, drummer Bill Stevenson, guitarist Frank Navetta [died in 2008], and vocalist Milo Aukerman). The album was started back in 2002 and finished up during the pandemic in 2020. 9th & Walnut will be released on July 23rd via Epitaph Records.



Rolling Stone has a good featured piece on the album.

Named for their Long Beach practice space back in the day, the 18-track collection features the bands’ earliest material written from 1977 through 1980. The collection also includes Descendents’ debut tracks “Ride the Wild” & ”It’s a Hectic World” (heard here for the first time with vocals by Milo), and the Dave Clark Five’s “Glad All Over” with the full Descendents treatment.

Drummer Bill Stevenson recalls the album making process:

“’Baby Doncha Know’ was maybe the 5th song we learned. “We would go out to 9th & Walnut every weekend and practice all day. I mainly just remember being in awe of how ‘a kid my age, who goes to my high school’ could have written all these cool songs. Frank seemed to have a maturity beyond his years. I never asked him who or what it was about. I was just happy to be there with him and Tony”

9TH & WALNUT TRACK LISTING

1. Sailor’s Choice

2. Crepe Suzette

3. You Make Me Sick

4. Lullaby

5. Nightage

6. Baby Doncha Know

7. Tired of Being Tired

8. I’m Shaky

9. Grudge

10. Mohicans

11. Like the Way I Know

12. It’s A Hectic World

13. To Remember

14. Yore Disgusting

15. It’s My Hair

16. I Need Some

17. Ride the Wild

18. Glad All Over​ (Dave Clark Five cover)